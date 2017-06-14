Gunman opens fire on GOP lawmakers at baseball practice; U.S. congressman among wounded

Alexandria, Va. — A rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers at a congressional baseball practice Wednesday, wounding House GOP Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and several others as congressmen and aides dove for cover. The assailant, prepared with "a lot of ammo," fought a gun battle with police before he, too, was shot and later died.
Scalise dragged himself off the infield leaving a trail of blood as colleagues rushed to his assistance.
Capitol Police officers who were in Scalise's security detail wounded the shooter, who was taken into custody. In all, five people were taken to area hospitals, including the suspect, Alexandria police said. The shooter later died of his injuries, President Donald Trump told the nation from the White House.
"Everyone on that field is a public servant," Trump said. "Their sacrifice makes democracy possible."
Scalise, 51, the No. 3 House Republican leader first elected to the House in 2008, was in stable condition and undergoing surgery.
A government official identified the shooter as an Illinois man named James. T. Hodgkinson. The official was not authorized to discuss an investigation by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Texas Rep. Roger Williams, who coaches the GOP team, said that one of his aides, Zack Barth, was shot, but "is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery."
Rep. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina said he had just left the practice and encountered the apparent gunman in the parking lot before the shooting. The man calmly asked which party's lawmakers were practicing and Duncan told him they were the Republicans. The man thanked him.
The gunman had a rifle and "a lot of ammo," said Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, who was at the practice.
The shocking event left the Capitol horrified and stunned. The House canceled proceedings for the day.
The shooting occurred at a popular park and baseball complex in Alexandria, Virginia, where Republican lawmakers and others were gathered for a morning practice about 7 a.m. They were in good spirits despite the heat and humidity as they prepared for the congressional baseball match that pits Republicans against Democrats. The popular annual face-off, which raises money for charity, was scheduled for Thursday evening at Nationals Park across the Potomac River in Washington.
The team was taking batting practice when gunshots rang out and chaos erupted.
Scalise was fielding balls on second base when he was shot, according to lawmakers present, then dragged himself into the outfield to get away from the gunman.
Rep. Mo Brooks, an Alabama Republican, said his colleague "crawled into the outfield, leaving a trail of blood."
"We started giving him the liquids, I put pressure on his wound in his hip," Brooks said.
Texas Rep. Joe Barton, still in his baseball uniform, told reporters a shooter came out to the practice and opened fire, shooting at Rep. Trent Kelly, R-Miss., who plays third base.
"He shot at Steve Scalise, our second baseman. He hit Steve Scalise," Barton said, "Scalise's security detail and the Capitol Hill police immediately returned fire, and Alexandria Police also immediately came and began to return fire. They shot the shooter. The security detail saved a lot of lives because they attacked the shooter."
Barton said the shooting lasted 5-10 minutes, and there were dozens if not hundreds of shots fired.
"It was scary," Barton said.
Lawmakers took cover in the dugout. Barton said his son, Jack, got under an SUV.
FBI special agent in charge Tim Slater said it was "too early to say" whether it was an act of terrorism, or whether Scalise was targeted.
After the gunfire stopped, Sen. Flake, of Arizona, said he ran onto the field and also tried to come to Scalise's aide. After medical personnel arrived, he said he retrieved Scalise's phone and made the first call to Scalise's wife to notify her of the shooting. He said he did so to ensure that Mrs. Scalise would not find out about the shooting through the media.
Flake estimated that more than 50 shots were fired.
Scalise, a popular and gregarious lawmaker, is known for his love of baseball and handed out commemorative baseball bats to fellow lawmakers when he secured the No. 3 job of House whip several years ago.
Falisa Peoples was just leaving the YMCA next to the ball field when she saw the shooter open fire.
"He was just very calm. He was just walking and shooting," she said of the man, whom she described as white and wearing a T-shirt and shorts. She said he was using a long gun and exchanging fire with law enforcement officers, one of whom yelled for her to get down.
In a brief interview in a Senate hallway, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, "I think everybody handled it well and things seem to be under control."
Other lawmakers were stunned in the aftermath of the event, which raised questions about the security of members of Congress. While the top lawmakers, including Scalise, have security details, others do not and regularly appear in public without protection. The last time a lawmaker was shot was when Democratic Rep. Gabby Giffords of Arizona was hit in the head and grievously injured while meeting with constituents at a supermarket parking lot in 2011.
Following the Giffords shooting, lawmakers have held fewer open town halls and have been advised to increase security at such events.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Justin Hoffman 1 hour, 37 minutes ago
Prayers to the victims of this alt-left wackjob.
Fred Whitehead Jr. 1 hour, 34 minutes ago
This does not require my comment. However I have a question.
One Republic representative made the comment that he was going to be carrying a gun after this.
The NRA wants everyone to carry guns for personal protection. Why were the gathered senators and congressmen not armed as the NRA has maintained?
Shouldn't elected representatives be conforming to the NRA's contention and having the ability to shoot back? This puzzles me.
Bob Summers 1 hour, 19 minutes ago
Earlier, after checking the terrorists web page I find, he supports Bernie Sanders and he hates Trump and the Koch's. All the typical pablum from Liberal people with TDS, Trump Derangement Syndrome.
The country is in the throes of a major epidemic, with no known cure and some pretty scary symptoms. It's called Trump Derangement Syndrome, or TDS, and it’s rapidly spreading from the point of origin – the political class – to the population at large.
http://www.latimes.com/opinion/op-ed/la-oe-raimondo-trump-derangement-syndrome-20161226-story.html
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/jun/14/james-hodgkinson-identified-gunman-shooting-scalis/?utm_source=onesignal&utm_campaign=pushnotify&utm_medium=push
I hope this is an isolated incident. But, watching the news on their station CNN, and viewing some posts here, I see these types of people are becoming more brazen, both in their behavior and voice.
They are sawing the Presidents head off like ISIS would. (Griffin)
They are producing plays with a Trump look alike being stabbed to death.
Daniel Kennamore 1 hour, 6 minutes ago
It's no more of an indication of one side of the political spectrum than the Gabby Giffords shooting.
Crazy people be crazy.
Shame on you for trying to make it about political tribalism.
Fred Whitehead Jr. 54 minutes ago
Bob has no shame. You need to study his previous posts.
Justin Hoffman 40 minutes ago
Pity on you for not seeing the liberal media turn every other shooting into political tribalism.
Richard Aronoff 1 hour, 7 minutes ago
The real problem, Fred, is that many of the comments on the shooter's Facebook page look an awful lot like some of the comments that you have made in this space.
If anyone doubts that, check the archives.
Fred Whitehead Jr. 56 minutes ago
The real problem Richard, is that the current President of the United States in his campaign meetings invoked violence between some of his supporters and opponents in the meeting. He offered to foot the legal fees for these violent people at his campaign meetings.
It is a matter of record recorded on video for all to see and judge.
NOW where is the problem??
And nice try to try to implicate me in this matter with my comments and statements about the incompetence and possible collusion with a foreign power by the President of the United States. You lose.
Justin Hoffman 41 minutes ago
Richard was not implicating you in any way. Only pointing out the fact that the same drivel you post on here the gunman posted on his social media.
Fred Whitehead Jr. 37 minutes ago
I do not do "social media" I do not have any way to verify your attacks on me. I do not want to waste my time messing with this crap. I waste enough time posting here. Goodbye.
Bob Smith 33 minutes ago
Another disappointed progressive flips out.
Fred Whitehead Jr. 22 minutes ago
Rush Limpbaugh has reported that CNN's "page" looks like the page of the murderer.
WOW......with information still being gathered and assessed while the investigation is still in progress and incomplete , I find it a bit puzzling that Mr. Limpbaugh can make these vacuous and stupid assertions. But he is your hero and prime source of valid information.
Bye, y'all (again......)
Carol Bowen 15 minutes ago
Is mental health covered in the GOP proposed health care plan?
Bob Smith 12 minutes ago
The shooter was posting things that should sound very familiar to people who read the LJW threads. http://hotair.com/archives/2017/06/14/james-hodgkinson-held-strong-anti-republican-views/
Carol Bowen 6 minutes ago
Good point. We really should tone down our rhetoric. Readers who are not stable do not need fuel for their worries.
Sign in to comment