Former leader of Kansas health clinic targeting Yoder’s congressional seat

— The former president of a children's health clinic in the Kansas City area is running for Congress in Kansas.

Andrea Ramsey announced Tuesday that she will seek the Democratic nomination for the 3rd District seat now held by Republican Rep. Kevin Yoder.

Ramsey was until recently the president and board chairwoman for the Turner House Children's Clinic in Kansas City, Kansas. It serves about 6,000 mostly poor children a year.

The Leawood resident also has worked as an attorney and corporate executive.

Democrats are targeting Yoder because Hillary Clinton carried the district in last year's presidential race.

But the Kansas City Star reported that fellow Leawood resident Joe McConnell dropped out of the Democratic race Tuesday for family reasons after only three weeks of campaigning. McConnell is a retired Army officer who works for the social networking site LinkedIn.

Also seeking the Democratic nomination are Mission Woods businessman Jay Sidie, Olathe information technology manager Chris Haulmark and retired Lenexa electrical worker Reggie Marselus.

Sidie was the party's 2016 nominee, and Marselus unsuccessfully sought the nomination in 2014 and 2016.

