Board of Regents approves salaries for state university CEOs; two of six to receive raises

Presidents at two of Kansas’ six state universities are slated to receive raises for the upcoming academic year.

The Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday approved university CEO salaries for fiscal year 2018, which corresponds with the 2017-18 academic year.

The board approved a 2.5 percent raise for Emporia State University President Allison Garrett and a 2 percent raise for Wichita State University President John Bardo, board spokeswoman Breeze Richardson said.

That brings Garrett’s salary to $269,575 and Bardo’s to $364,322, calculated based on their current salaries.

Board members considered market rates at peer universities as well as performance in the decision, Richardson said.

University CEO salaries for the current year are as follows, according to Richardson: University of Kansas chancellor Bernadette Gray-Little, $510,041; Kansas State University President Richard Myers, $500,000; Wichita State’s Bardo, $357,179; Emporia State’s Garrett, $263,000; Fort Hays State University interim president Andy Tompkins, $265,200; and Pittsburg State University President Steve Scott, $268,625.

Several university CEO positions — and thus their salaries — are in transition, or recently have been.

Gray-Little is stepping down as KU chancellor, and Douglas Girod will take over July 1. The board has yet to set Girod’s salary, Richardson said.

The board on Wednesday announced that it is accepting applications for the position of Fort Hays State president. Former President Mirta Martin resigned, abruptly, in November.

Myers is new to his position, being named K-State’s president in November following about six months as interim president.

While Pittsburg State’s presidency has not changed — Scott has led the school since 2009 — Scott was the only Kansas university CEO to receive a raise last year, of 2 percent.

