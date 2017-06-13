Ottawa man faces federal charges after allegedly seeking mother-child sex slaves

An Ottawa man who allegedly sent a text stating that he was a sadist in search of mother-child sex slaves was charged in federal court with attempted sex trafficking of a child.

Michael David Mitchell, 63, was charged with one count of attempted sex trafficking of a child, six counts of electronic solicitation, one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and one count of interstate travel for the purpose of having sex with a minor. The charges were filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Topeka.

According to a news release from the office of Tom Beall, U.S. attorney for Kansas, Mitchell sent texts to undercover investigators saying he wanted to secure a mother and daughter as sex slaves and was willing to pay for it. The release states that Mitchell texted to investigators: “I will take care of you, but it won’t be easy on either of you. I’m a sadist and enjoy inflicting pain. Neither of you will ever be allowed to say no to me.”

In a complaint filed with the court, FBI Special Agent Amy Ramsey wrote that Mitchell sent six texts to investigators from April 25 through June 8. Ramsey alleges that the first two texts dated April 25 and May 9 sought information on the availability and location of a mother and minor child and payment of a "finder’s fee." Ramsey alleges that the next three texts sent May 20, June 6 and June 7 regarded Mitchell’s sexual expectations from the mother and child. In a final text sent June 8, Mitchell attempted to arrange to meet the mother and child to engage in sex acts and to make a down payment on the finder’s fee, the FBI agent alleges.

Mitchell arranged a meeting at the Adam’s Mark Hotel in Kansas City, Mo., according to Beall’s office. He was arrested Saturday when he arrived at the hotel.

If convicted, Mitchell faces a penalty of at least 10 years on the attempted sex trafficking count, up to five years on each electronic enticement count, at least 10 years on the coercion and enticement count, and up to 30 years on the interstate travel charge.

