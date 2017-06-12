Today's news

Lawrence police looking for suspect who allegedly displayed firearm during 23rd Street incident

By Elvyn Jones

June 12, 2017

Lawrence police are looking for a suspect who allegedly displayed a firearm during a Saturday evening disturbance on 23rd Street.

According to Sgt. Amy Rhoads, police officers responded to a call regarding an alleged disturbance with weapons at 8:37 p.m. near East 23rd and Massachusetts streets. A male suspect driving a white Honda reportedly got out of his vehicle and displayed a firearm toward the occupants of a second vehicle near 23rd and Louisiana streets. The suspect was last seen driving east on 23rd Street.

While investigating that incident, officers were dispatched to an eastern Lawrence residence for an alleged domestic battery incident involving a similar suspect and vehicle description.

The suspect had not been located as of 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Carol Bowen 2 hours, 19 minutes ago

Massachusetts Street separates east and west. Louisiana Street is off west 23rd Street, not east 23rd. Lawrence has grown so far to the west, that folks have forgotten that this area was once called south central Lawrence.

