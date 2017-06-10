Archive for Saturday, June 10, 2017

Live stream: Kansas Senate adds raises for state workers to budget; House debating

Rep. Barbara Ballard, D-Lawrence, addresses the House in this screenshot from the Journal-World's livestream of the budget debate on Saturday, June 10, 2017.

By Associated Press and Staff Reports

June 10, 2017

The Kansas Senate has approved budget legislation that includes pay raises of up to 5 percent for state workers who haven’t had increases in recent years.

The Senate’s vote Saturday was 27-11. The bill includes a $15.6 billion budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 and a $15.8 billion budget for the one beginning in July 2018.

The House began debating the bill Saturday afternoon. The Journal-World is live-streaming the event through its Facebook page:

The House also hoped to vote on the measure Saturday. Its approval would send the bill to Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.

Employees with the state five or more years would get a raise if they haven’t had one within five years.

Other workers would get a 2.5 percent raise if they haven’t had a raise in the past two years.

But all court system employees would get a 2.5 percent raise.

