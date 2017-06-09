Today's news

Eastbound 23rd Street closed between Iowa and Naismith

Staff reports

June 9, 2017

A section of 23rd Street was closed Friday afternoon following a trench collapse, Lawrence police said.

Eastbound West 23rd Street, between Iowa Street and Naismith Drive, will be closed for an unknown period of time, police said.

A construction project has been ongoing in the area for several weeks. That project includes road repairs, traffic signal installation as well as waterline and sewer improvements. It was unclear if the trench collapse was related to that construction.

Lawrence police said no injuries were reported.

