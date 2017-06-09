Today's news

Lawrence City Commission agenda set for June 13 work session

By Staff Reports

June 9, 2017

Consent agenda

•Approve City Commission meeting minutes from 06/06/17.

•Receive minutes from various boards and commissions

•Approve all claims.The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.

•Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.

•Accept dedication of right-of-way associated with Paxton Place Addition Final Plat, PF-17-00204, located at 1101 W. 31st Street. Submitted by BG Consultants, for Castle Rock LC, property owner of record.

•Receive 2016 Sales Tax Report.

•Confirm action of the Mayor signing onto a statement expressing support for the Paris Climate Agreement on June 6, 2017.

Public comment

Work session agenda

•Presentation from Midco.

•2018 Budget Update

  • Staff Update
  • Public Comment
  • City Commission Discussion

•City Sales Tax Renewal

  • Staff Recommendation
  • Public Comment
  • City Commission Discussion

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

