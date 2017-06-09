Lawrence City Commission agenda set for June 13 work session

Consent agenda

•Approve City Commission meeting minutes from 06/06/17.

•Receive minutes from various boards and commissions

•Approve all claims.The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.

•Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.

•Accept dedication of right-of-way associated with Paxton Place Addition Final Plat, PF-17-00204, located at 1101 W. 31st Street. Submitted by BG Consultants, for Castle Rock LC, property owner of record.

•Receive 2016 Sales Tax Report.

•Confirm action of the Mayor signing onto a statement expressing support for the Paris Climate Agreement on June 6, 2017.

Public comment

Work session agenda

•Presentation from Midco.

•2018 Budget Update



Staff Update

Public Comment

City Commission Discussion

•City Sales Tax Renewal

Staff Recommendation

Public Comment

City Commission Discussion

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

