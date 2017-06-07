Lawrence students reflect on appearances at Scripps National Spelling Bee

Ask Peter Westbrook what it was like watching hundreds of fellow brainy kids compete for the Scripps National Spelling Bee title, and he’ll offer up a fittingly precocious description.

Waiting several hours onstage for his next turn at the microphone, Peter recalled this week, was “somewhat interminable,” he says, “and also kind of stressful.”

The 14-year-old Lawrence resident was one of 291 students from across the country and globe to compete in last week’s Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. Peter, a freshman-to-be at Bishop Seabury Academy, advanced to the competition after winning a regional spelling bee earlier this year.

At the national competition, Peter made it through three rounds before ultimately being eliminated May 31, the day before the finals. He was one of several students tied at 41st place, based on the results of a preliminary test, before Scripps organizers narrowed the field down to 40 spellers for the prime-time event.

While the experience itself proved nerve-racking, Peter says he’s taking the loss in stride.

“I felt great,” says Peter, who began competing in spelling bees as a fourth-grader. “I was a little nervous because I knew I’d be on national TV, but I also knew that even if I got out on the first round, I’d still have made it this far and gotten a free vacation to Washington.”

Throughout the experience, he says, “I always felt like a winner.” After nearly making it to the Scripps competition as a sixth-grader a few years back, Peter says, he’d made it his goal to reach the national contest before aging out of the spelling bee circuit. (Eighth grade is the cutoff, he says.)

So, whenever he had an extra five minutes between schoolwork and activities, Peter would practice with the 400-word vocabulary list he’d been provided by Scripps. Looking back on it now, Peter says he probably spent anywhere from 10 to 20 hours preparing over the last few months.

“I didn’t practice as much as many of my competitors did, I’m sure,” he admits. Westbrook’s really more of a math guy, he says. The spelling bees — Peter’s also a Kansas state spelling bee winner, as well as a two-time winner of the Douglas County Spelling Bee — have always been more of a side activity for him.

Amy Westbrook, Peter’s mother, says she’d always known her son “excels in many things,” but, she adds, “we had no idea that he excelled in this area as well.” She says the family’s proud of Peter, not only because of his accomplishments but also of his can-do spirit.

“If anything, he’s overly optimistic in his attitude of ‘I bet I can do that! I’ll try it!’” the older Westbrook says. “In this case, as with many others, he was right.”

Now that he’s retired from the spelling bee circuit, Peter says he plans on enjoying his summer vacation. He expects to play a lot of tennis over the next few months. Once school resumes in the fall, it’s back to the math textbooks for him.

“At first I was a little frustrated that I’d lost, especially because I knew my test score was very close,” Peter, an aspiring mathematician, says of narrowly missing the Scripps finals.

“But after that I just looked back on the whole thing, and now I feel really good about it. It’s a giant competition with over 11 million competitors, and I made it to the finals,” he says, referring to the kids who compete in spelling bees nationwide. “And that’s something I’m very proud of.”

Bryn Perrins

Peter Westbrook wasn’t the only Lawrence resident to make it to the Scripps competition last week. Bryn Perrins, a freshman-to-be at Free State High School, also traveled to Washington, D.C., recently for the spelling bee — not as a competitor, but as a winner of Kindle’s Spellebrity Video Contest.

Bryn’s older brother Ethan had competed in the Scripps National Spelling Bee after winning the state spelling bee in 2014. Bryn, already a 2016 Douglas County Spelling Bee winner and fifth-place finisher at the state contest, hoped to follow in his footsteps. But fate had other plans for Bryn, then an eighth-grader at Southwest Middle School.

After getting tripped up in her school’s spelling bee this year, Bryn discovered another opportunity in the Kindle video contest, which asked kids to create videos around the prompt “How Do You Kindle the Love of Reading?” Bryn says she produced the video completely on her own, from developing the concept and writing the script to shooting and then editing the final product.

“For everyone there, even if you didn’t win the contest, there’s a pride of just going to the spelling bee,” Bryn, 14, says of her expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., one of many prizes included in her big win.

Her video revolves around the concept of the spelling bee’s renowned pronouncer, Jacques Bailly, having to miss the competition after being stung by a bee. Bryn, in addition to producing, writing and editing the video, also directed herself in the several roles of candidates auditioning to replace Bailly, playing characters ranging from her own dog to a pirate and a mime.

In the end, the audience learns the bee-sting story was merely “fake news,” Bryn says.

After being selected as one of 10 finalists by a panel of judges, Bryn says she earned the top prize following an online public vote earlier this spring. Aside from her trip to the national competition in Washington, D.C., Bryn also won a Kindle Paperwhite and $1,000.

“I haven’t received it yet, but I think part of it might just go into savings for college or something,” Bryn says of her cash winnings. “But I think I could also do something fun with it.”

She’s not sure what that will be yet, but the aspiring interior designer also says she’s interested in exploring filmmaking. After her latest win, it could become a new hobby of hers, Bryn says.

In the meantime, Kristi Perrins, Bryn’s mother, says she’s proud of her girl for finding opportunity in a seemingly less-than-ideal situation.

“Bryn and I have talked a lot about the lessons you can learn from the spelling bee, and many of those lessons have nothing to do with spelling at all,” Perrins says. “Going through the victories as well as the defeats, I think you take something from each of those and grow.”

