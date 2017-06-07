Lawrence police subdue LMH patient who was allegedly brandishing glass shard

Lawrence police officers said they helped subdue a patient Tuesday at Lawrence Memorial Hospital who was allegedly armed with a piece of glass from a window he broke.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, officers were called to the hospital at 7:12 a.m. and found the male patient threatening to harm himself and hospital staff with the glass shard. When the patient did not comply with the officers' verbal commands, they subdued and handcuffed him, police said.

Police officers had brought the patient to the hospital Monday evening for reasons that were not disclosed. After the incident, the patient was transported to Osawatomie State Hospital.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.