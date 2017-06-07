Lawrence police subdue LMH patient who was allegedly brandishing glass shard

Lawrence police officers said they helped subdue a patient Tuesday at Lawrence Memorial Hospital who was allegedly armed with a piece of glass from a window he broke.
According to the Lawrence Police Department, officers were called to the hospital at 7:12 a.m. and found the male patient threatening to harm himself and hospital staff with the glass shard. When the patient did not comply with the officers' verbal commands, they subdued and handcuffed him, police said.
Police officers had brought the patient to the hospital Monday evening for reasons that were not disclosed. After the incident, the patient was transported to Osawatomie State Hospital.
Comments
Bill Turner 4 hours, 21 minutes ago
Whoa, wait... you mean to tell me that the police can subdue people without shooting them to death? Stop the presses! That's some front-page s#!t right there!
Bill McGovern 2 hours, 49 minutes ago
Let's see you subdue somebody with a piece of broken glass without hurting them. You're a keyboard coward, criticizing police from the safety of your computer.
Bill McGovern 2 hours, 45 minutes ago
You should say "Thanks police for protecting me!" but instead you are fooled by the media into thinking they are your enemy. Hey maybe if we take their guns away nobody will be shot to death and we can all hold hands and sing Kum ba yah. You're part of the problem.
Paul Beyer 1 hour, 1 minute ago
Hard to believe the sheer stupidity of people. And I'm not referring to the person with the glass shard. Get my point, bill turner?
