Lawrence police officer injured while investigating accident not yet back to work

The Lawrence police officer injured Tuesday morning while working at the scene of a car accident was released from Lawrence Memorial Hospital but has not return to duty.

Lawrence Police Department spokesman Andrew Fennelly said the officer was released later Tuesday after receiving treatment but had not received medical clearance to return to duty as of Wednesday afternoon. Police are not releasing the officer's name or the nature of the injuries.

The officer, an eight-year veteran of the department, was injured shortly before 11 a.m. while in a parked police vehicle on West Sixth Street near Crestline Drive. His eastward facing vehicle was blocking traffic from accessing the center turn lane during the investigation of a rollover accident, which had occurred about 45 minutes earlier, when it was struck by a Ford Ranger that was westbound on Sixth Street. Fennelly said the female driver of the Ranger, also not yet identified, swerved to the right and into the police vehicle to avoid hitting the car in front of her that was waiting for the Schwarz Road traffic signal to change. The Ranger's driver was cited for inattentive driving.

The Lawrence Police Department has not yet released information on the previous rollover accident, which occurred at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, including any information on whether that driver or passengers were injured.

