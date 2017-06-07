Investigators: Improperly discarded smoking materials caused fire at Crosswinds Apartments

Improperly discarded smoking materials caused the fire Tuesday afternoon in a Crosswinds Apartments four-plex, investigators with Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical have determined.

Fire Medical Division Chief Eve Tolefree said the fire at 1312 Crosswinds Court, near East 23rd Street and Haskell Avenue, displaced six families from their apartments and caused $80,000 in damage to the four-plex.

Firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire at 5:04 p.m. Tuesday and battled the fire for about 45 minutes before declaring it under control. No one was injured.



