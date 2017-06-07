Douglas County Commission approves contracts to start remodel of courtrooms

The Douglas County Commission at its Wednesday meeting approved contracts to begin the planned remodeling of the courtrooms in the Douglas County Judicial and Law Enforcement Center.

Commissioners approved the contract recommendations county purchasing director Jackie Waggoner made for Phase 1 of the remodeling project. Commissioners awarded a $254,231 contract to the low bidder, First Construction, of Lawrence, to replace ceilings and flooring, make casework modifications, repaint walls and upgrade restrooms. Another $274,464 in associated contracts were awarded to five vendors for furniture, electronics, lighting and an electronic network to enhance sound for hearing aids, among other improvements.

The first phase will remodel the courtrooms of Douglas County District Court Divisions 2 and 5, which are the oldest courtrooms in the center, and the Pro-Tem Courtroom, Waggoner said. The center’s first-floor hallways will also be remodeled, she said. Commissioners also approved giving County Administrator Craig Weinaug the authority to approve 5 percent in contingency spending for the project.

Commissioners additionally approved Waggoner’s proposal to make First Construction the general contractor for the later remodeling phases, which have not yet been scheduled. Money saved in the district court’s reserve fund will pay for the work.

Commissioner Michelle Derusseau recused herself from the contract votes because her husband does contractual architectural work for First Construction.

At the conclusion of Wednesday’s meeting, commissioners recognized Weinaug for 25 years of service in his position. Weinaug started his duties as county administrator on June 8, 1992.

