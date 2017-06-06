Today's news

Firefighters battle fire at apartment complex near 23rd and Haskell

Lawrence firefighters respond to a fire at an apartment building at 1312 Crosswinds Court, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

By Staff Report

June 6, 2017

Lawrence firefighters were dispatched around 5 p.m. Tuesday to a fire at an apartment complex northeast of Haskell Avenue and East 23rd Street.

Numerous firetrucks were on the scene at 1312 Crosswinds Court, where flames had erupted through the roof of a four-plex and the building was engulfed in smoke.

The four-plex is one of about 10 such buildings on the property. It was not clear Tuesday whether any people or pets had been injured in the fire.

Firefighters declared the fire under control around 5:45 p.m. but continued to work at the scene.

