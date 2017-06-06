Douglas County Commission to consider contract for courtrooms remodeling

The Douglas County Commission will be asked to approve contracts Wednesday that will kick off the estimated $750,000 remodeling of the seven courtrooms in the Douglas County Judicial and Law Enforcement Center, 111 E. 11th St.

Presented to commissioners will be contracts for phase one of the remodeling. Jackie Waggoner, county purchasing director, said the first phase will remodel the courtrooms of Douglas County District Court Divisions 2 and 5. They are the oldest courtrooms and the most in need of work, she said. Also to be remodeled is the center’s first-floor hallway, she said.

Douglas County District Court Administrator Linda Koester-Vogelsang told the Journal-World last year that the work would have to be done in phases because the Douglas County District Court dockets are too full to close more than one courtroom at a time.

Improvements to all rooms will include carpet replacement, new paint and “looping.” That last process is the installation of a system of wires in the floor that transmit clear signals to hearing aids.

Ceilings will be replaced in all courtrooms, and a number are slated to get new furniture and ADA-compliant jury boxes, Koester-Vogelsang said. Audio systems are to be installed that will allow court recorders, but not the jury, to hear conferences at the bench, and the Douglas County Sustainability Department will help with the selection of energy-efficient lighting, she said.

The Douglas County Commission meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Douglas County Courthouse, 1100 Massachusetts St. A complete agenda can be viewed at douglascountyks.org.

