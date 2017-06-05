Kansas researcher: Environmental activism must evolve

— On the day President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of an international accord designed to curb greenhouse gases, the co-founder of a science research organization in Kansas said that environmental activism needs to evolve.

Wes Jackson was among about 75 people speaking at the Salina Resistance town hall meeting Thursday. The resistance group consists of area residents speaking against the Trump administration’s stances on health care, education and climate change, among others.

Jackson, who helped found research organization The Land Institute, said actions taken to protect the environment in the next decade are crucial.

“It’s going to require a whole different conceptual framework for activism than what we thought was good, and I don’t know what that looks like,” Jackson said.

Jackson said fundamental changes required to face climate change in the next few decades can’t be accomplished with the “usual tools.”

Rep. Roger Marshall U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran declined to attend the meeting. U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts didn’t respond to the invitation, the Salina Journal reported.

“It’s no longer the United States of America that’s being represented in the world,” Jackson said. “All we now have to call on is ourselves as Americans.”

Land Institute researcher Tim Crews said climate change should be peaking Kansas lawmakers’ interest.

“I’m suggesting that if our representatives are truly interested in protecting agriculture in Kansas, they would be very concerned about climate change because the hail storms and the erratic weather that’s anticipated to come with increased climate change is genuinely a threat to agriculture,” he said.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.