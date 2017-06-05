Hundreds expected to participate in Friday’s Relay for Life

Hundreds of cancer survivors, caregivers, volunteers and community members are expected to turn out for Friday’s American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Douglas County, slated for 5:30 p.m. Friday to 2:30 a.m. Saturday at Free State High School, 4700 Overland Drive.

Money raised from the annual event aids the American Cancer Society in providing free information and support for people facing the disease, as well as funding cancer research, according to a Relay for Life news release.

The Relay for Life is the culmination of several months of fundraising on the part of relay teams. This year’s top fundraiser, Bob Silipigni, has raised $63,734, according to the news release.

In addition to the relay itself, this weekend’s event will also include food vendors, kids’ activities, “inspirational ceremonies” and more. For additional information, visit www.ascevents.org or contact Carolyn Zeller at Carolyn.zeller@cancer.org.

