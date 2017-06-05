Aug. 1 primary kicks in for Perry-Lecompton school district position

With four candidates filing for the Position 6 seat on the Perry-Lecompton school board, the requirement for an Aug. 1 primary kicks in.

Lucy Patterson, elections clerk for the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office, said Stephanie Confer, of Lecompton, Nick Fergus, of Lecompton, Brad Guess, of Lawrence, and Debra Walburn, of Lawrence, have all filed for the seat that represents that part of the district in Douglas County. Incumbent Traci Eddy chose not to seek another four-year term. Because the Perry-Lecompton school district has its district offices in Jefferson County, all candidates for the school board file in that county.

The Aug. 1 primary is required for Position 6 because more than three candidates filed for the seat. The primary will reduce the slate to three candidates, who will vie for the seat in the Nov. 7 general election. Voting in the primary will be restricted to those living within the boundaries of Position 6, which is the Douglas County portion of the school district. However, the general election Position 6 contest will be open to all eligible voters in the Perry-Lecompton school district.

There will be two other contested Perry-Lecompton school board races in November. Perry residents Brian Damme and DeAnn Hupe-Seib are running to complete the final two years of the unexpired Position 2 seat, and Jarae Essman and Ryan Blosser, both of Grantville, are running for the Position 4 seat. Ramon Gonzalez Jr. is running unopposed for the Position 5 seat.

The only other Aug. 1 primary in Douglas County will be for the Lawrence City Commission, in which eight candidates are vying for three open seats. The top-six vote winners in that primary will move on to the general election. The candidates are Jennifer Ananda, Mike Anderson, Bassem Chahine, Ken Easthouse, Christian Lyche, Dustin Stumblingbear and incumbents Matthew Herbert and Lisa Larsen.



