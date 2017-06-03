Business Briefcase: Stanley Named Executive Director of Housing and Credit Counseling, Inc

Housing and Credit Counseling, Inc. announces the appointment of Marilyn Stanley as Executive Director. Stanley, a certified counselor, has been HCCI’s Chief Operating Officer since 2008. HCCI provides HUD approved counseling for debt management, credit building and for rental housing issues for residents of a 22 county area in Northeast Kansas. HCCI’s Lawrence office is in the United Way building at 2518 Ridge Court.

