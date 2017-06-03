Lawrence City Commission agenda set for June 6 meeting

Consent agenda

•Approve City Commission meeting minutes from 05/16/17.

•Receive minutes from various boards and commissions.

•Approve all claims.

•Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.

•Approve appointments as recommended by the Mayor.

•Bid and purchase items:

a) Award Bid No. B1642, for the purchase of two (2) Ford F550 Trucks and spreaders for the Streets Division of Public Works, to Laird Noller Ford, in the amount of $103,164.

b) Award Bid No. 1735, Project No. UT1702 – 10th Street – Arkansas Street to Illinois Street and Maine Street – 10th Street to Fambrough Drive Waterline Replacement, to Banks Construction, LLC in the amount of $368,939.20, and authorize the City Manager to execute the construction contract.

•Adopt on second and final reading, the following ordinances:

a) Ordinance No. 9354, rezoning (Z-17-00083) approximately .464 acre from RSO (Single-Dwelling Residential-Office) District to RM32 (Multi-Dwelling Residential) District, located at 1816 and 1822 W. 24th Street.

b) Ordinance No. 9355, rezoning (Z-17-00087) approximately .52 acre from RM12 (Multi-Dwelling Residential) District and RS5 (Single-Dwelling Residential) District to CS (Strip Commercial) District, located at 508 Michigan.

c) Ordinance No. 9356, allowing the sale, possession and consumption of alcohol in the public right-of-way on Friday, August 11, 2017 and Saturday, August 12, 2017 from 4:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. in the 100 block of E. 8th Street for the Sandbar “birthday bash” block party event.

d) Ordinance No. 9357, establishing no parking on both sides of George Williams Way, from 6th Street north to Rock Chalk Parkway (private street) and establishing no parking on both sides of Rock Chalk Drive from George Williams Way to E. 902 Road.

e) Ordinance No. 9358, allowing the sale, possession, and consumption of alcohol in the public right-of-way during the “2017 Live on Mass” event to be held on Saturday, June 24, 2017, from 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of Massachusetts Street.

f) Ordinance No. 9348, allowing for the sale, possession, and consumption of alcohol in the public right-of-way during the “2017 Live on Mass” event to be held Sunday, July 2, 2017, from 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of Massachusetts Street.

•Accept dedication of right-of-way associated with Final Plat, PF-17-00162, for Fambrough Addition, located at 1101 Mississippi. Submitted by Landplan Engineering, for the University of Kansas, property owner of record.

•Approve Special Event Permit, SE-17-00254, for grand opening of Taking Root at 1501 Learnard Avenue on Saturday, June 17, 2017 between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Submitted by Sunrise Green LLC, property owner of record.

•Concur with the following recommendation from the Transportation Commission:

a) To deny the request for traffic calming on Prescott Drive between 8th Street/Goldfield Street and Harvard Road (TC item #3A; denied 9-0 on 4/3/17).

b) To deny the request for traffic calming on Kensington Road between 25th Terrace and 27th Street (TC item #3B; denied 9-0 on 4/3/17).

•Receive VanTrust application for the Catalyst Program and set a public hearing date of July 11, 2017 for consideration of the Catalyst Program incentive package.

•Authorize the purchase of Block 1, Lot 9, and the donation of Tract A, in the Burroughs Creek 2nd Addition Subdivision from Struct/Restruct, LLC, in the amount of $58,000, for preservation of the majestic bur oak tree and addition of open park land to Brook Creek Park.

•Authorize the City Manager to execute a Lease Agreement for the lease of 2.5 miles of dark fiber in the City’s conduit, running between Wakarusa Drive and Iowa Street on 6th Street, with Community Wireless Communications Co., d/b/a Wicked Broadband. Staff Memo & Attachments

•Authorize the Mayor to sign a Subordination Agreement for Mary Ann Frevert, 805 Locust Street. Staff Memo

Public comment

Regular agenda items

•Conduct public hearing regarding a benefit district for 6th Street and Queens Road and consider adopting Resolution No. 7209, establishing the benefit district and ordering the improvements to the intersection of 6th Street and Queens Road. Staff Memo & Attachments

Action: Conduct public hearing. Adopt Resolution No. 7209, establishing the benefit district and ordering the improvements to the intersection of 6th Street and Queens Road, if appropriate.

•Consider approving rezoning of multiple properties in East Lawrence to align the properties’ current use with the zoning districts that contain the appropriate density and intensity standards to support the uses. Please note: The properties to be rezoned are in an area of the East Lawrence neighborhood, generally bound by 9th Street to the south, Rhode Island Street to the west, various streets to the east but no farther than the alley between New Jersey Street and Pennsylvania Street, and the Kansas River to the north. This item received a hearing before the Planning Commission with notice to all affected properties and to owners within 400 feet of the affected properties. Initiated by City Commission on 12/6/16. (PC Item 10; approved 10-0 on 4/26/17) Commissioners will need to declare Ex Parte Communications. A protest petition was not submitted for this application.

a) Rezone 79 properties (Z-17-00098) from RM24 (Multi-Dwelling Residential) District to RS5 (Single-Dwelling Residential) District. Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9359, rezoning (Z-17-00098) 79 properties from RM24 (Multi-Dwelling Residential) District to RS5 (Single-Dwelling Residential) District.



b) Rezone 21 properties (Z-17-00099A) from RM24 (Multi-Dwelling Residential) District to RM12D (Multi-Dwelling Residential) District. Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9360, rezoning (Z-17-00099A) 21 properties from RM24 (Multi-Dwelling Residential) District to RM12D (Multi-Dwelling Residential) District.



c) Rezone one (1) property (Z-17-00099) from RM24 (Multi-Dwelling Residential) District to RS5 (Single-Dwelling Residential) District. Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9366, rezoning one (1) property (Z-17-00099) from RM24 (Multi-Dwelling Residential) District to RS5 (Single-Dwelling Residential) District.



d) Rezone 10 properties (Z-17-00100) from RSO (Single-Dwelling Residential-Office) District to RS5 (Single-Dwelling Residential) District. Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9361, rezoning (Z-17-00100) 10 properties from RSO (Single-Dwelling Residential-Office) District to RS5 (Single-Dwelling Residential) District.

e) Rezone two (2) properties (Z-17-00101) from RSO (Single-Dwelling Residential-Office) District to RM12D (Multi-Dwelling Residential) District. Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9362, rezoning (Z-17-00101) two (2) properties from RSO (Single-Dwelling Residential-Office) District to RM12D (Multi-Dwelling Residential) District.



f) Rezone 627 Connecticut (Z-17-00102) from RSO (Single-Dwelling Residential-Office) District to RS5 (Single-Dwelling Residential) District. Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9363, rezoning 627 Connecticut from RSO (Single-Dwelling Residential-Office) District to RS5 (Single-Dwelling Residential) District.

g) Rezone four (4) properties (Z-17-00103) from CS (Strip Commercial) District to RS5 (Single-Dwelling Residential) District. Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9364, rezoning (Z-17-00103) four (4) properties from CS (Strip Commercial) District to RS5 (Single-Dwelling Residential) District.

h) Rezone 738 Rhode Island (Z-17-00104) from CS (Strip Commercial) District to RM12D (Multi-Dwelling Residential) District. Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9365, to rezone (Z-17-00104) 738 Rhode Island from CS (Strip Commercial) District to RM12D (Multi-Dwelling Residential) District.

Action: Approve East Lawrence rezonings (Z-17-00098, Z-17-00099A, Z-17-00099B, Z-17-00100, Z-17-00101, Z-17-00102, Z-17-00103, Z-17-00104) and adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9359, Ordinance No. 9360, Ordinance No. 9366, Ordinance No. 9361, Ordinance No. 9362, Ordinance No. 9363, Ordinance No. 9364, and Ordinance No. 9365, if appropriate.

•Receive the 2016 Financial Audit report.

Action: Receive report and direct staff as appropriate.

•Receive accounts receivable audit report.

Action: Receive report and direct staff as appropriate.

•Receive draft parking study.

Action: Receive study and direct staff as appropriate.

•Conduct a public hearing regarding blighted conditions of the property located at 749 Lyon Street, and consider adopting Resolution No. 7208, which requires the occupant to abate the cited Property Maintenance Code violations within 20 days of adoption, and further directs City staff to abate the violations if the occupant fails to abate as ordered.

Action: Conduct public hearing. Adopt Resolution No. 7208, requiring the occupant to abate code violations with 20 days of adoption, if appropriate.

•Consider possible expansion of the Catalyst Program beyond Lawrence VenturePark and East Hills Business Park to include all IG zoned properties within the City of Lawrence as of June 1, 2017 and a 25,000-square foot minimum new building requirement.

Action: Approve expansion of the Catalyst Program beyond Lawrence VenturePark and East Hills Business Park to include all IG zoned properties within the City of Lawrence as of June 1, 2017, and have a 25,000-square foot minimum new building requirement, if appropriate.

•Receive audit recommendation follow-up report. Report

Action: Receive report.

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

