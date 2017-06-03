Business Briefcase: DCC Members Donate & Volunteer

Douglas County Connection (DCC) is a local networking organization created and facilitated by small businesses in the Douglas County area.
DCC members announced their $600 donation and volunteered labor to Lawrence Habitat for Humanity's Women Build. www.dccks.com
Business Briefcase is an opportunity for area businesses and organizations to pay a fee to announce news of employee awards, promotions, recognitions, changes in operations or other such items that firms want to share with the broader Lawrence community. The Journal-World reserves the right to edit or reject submissions. For more information on how to submit an item to Business Briefcase, call 785-832-7151.
Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment