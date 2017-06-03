Business Briefcase: DCC Members Donate & Volunteer

Douglas County Connection (DCC) is a local networking organization created and facilitated by small businesses in the Douglas County area.

DCC members announced their $600 donation and volunteered labor to Lawrence Habitat for Humanity's Women Build. www.dccks.com

