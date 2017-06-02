Kansas Senate advances bill barring vendors who boycott Israel; businesswoman allowed on Senate floor during debate

— The Kansas Senate gave tentative approval Friday to a bill that would prohibit the state from entering into a contract with any individual or company engaged in a boycott of Israel.

But the vote to advance the bill to final action came only after heated debate over what some thought was a mere technical amendment.

The debate was also unusual for the fact that an Overland Park businesswoman who has been advocating for the bill was allowed on the floor of the Senate during the debate, and was seen talking directly with a senator while the debate was taking place.

Similar versions of the bill, which passed the House on April 4 by a 116-9 margin, have been adopted in a number of states. It's intended as a response to a movement led by Palestinian groups urging "boycotts, divestment and sanctions," also known as the BDS movement.

But debate became heated when Sen. Tom Hawk, D-Manhattan, offered an amendment that he said was modeled after similar legislation in Minnesota. It would allow waivers for agencies such as university libraries that use large, complex purchasing contracts with what are called "aggregators" who in turn make purchases from multiple other vendors throughout the nation and the world.

Hawk said the amendment was requested by the Kansas Board of Regents and some of the state universities.

"In no way do the universities want to not participate in it," Hawk said. "They want to make sure, particularly in the one case they illustrated with me, the aggregation in the libraries at the universities who procure thousands of journals, magazines, books and products."

That amendment, however, infuriated Republican conservatives who argued it was really a loophole that would allow the universities to avoid complying with the law whenever they find compliance inconvenient.

"Where are we, in Alabama in 1955?" Sen. Steve Fitzgerald, R-Leavenworth, asked. "Really? It's too hard? One or two of our universities may find it too hard because they have purchasing arrangements in place? In 1955 in Alabama — and I used to live in Alabama — you could make the same argument: delay; exceptions; change is too hard. And that's the argument that's being made here today."

Debate over that amendment continued for roughly an hour, in part because some senators were involved in conference committee meetings on other subjects outside the chamber.

Eventually, the Senate voted 25-13 to adopt the amendment.

Inside the chamber, however, Overland Park businesswoman Marjorie Robinow, a vocal advocate of the bill, was seen on the Senate floor, talking directly with senators about the bill while the debate was going on.

Robinow, owner of a company called Israel Tradesource, is not a registered lobbyist, and so was not barred by Senate rules from being on the floor.

Still, under the Senate's own rules, "Only state officers, legislative branch employees, and legislators may discuss measures with senators on the floor while the Senate is in session." That rule also applies to reporters covering the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, R-Overland Park, who authorized Robinow's floor pass, said he did so because she had also been allowed on the House floor during its debate on the bill in April, but he said she was not supposed to engage directly with senators during the debate.

"She's not a lobbyist; she's just an interested person in that bill," Denning said afterward. "If there is an issue with it, it's my fault. She was on the House floor so I figured it would be OK for her to be on the Senate floor when she followed that bill.

Both Denning and Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, D-Topeka, had been out of the chamber for most of the debate because they are part of the conference committee working on a K-12 school finance bill.

"I don't think it was appropriate to have her on the floor," Hensley said. "Certainly she could have sat in the gallery like any other lobbyist could to observe the debate."

After approving the amendment, the Senate voted to advance the bill for a final action vote, which is expected on Saturday.

Friday marked the 105th day of the legislative session. Lawmakers plan to continue working through the weekend, and possibly into early next week, to settle the three big issues of the year that are still unresolved: school finance, a two-year budget for state agencies; and a tax package to close the state's projected revenue shortfall.

