Today's news

200-mile Dirty Kanza bike race has grown into major event

Bicyclists encounter a herd of cattle running across their route on the open range of the Flint Hills during the 2016 Dirty Kanza 200, June 4, 2016.

Photo by Mike Yoder. Enlarge photo.

Bicyclists encounter a herd of cattle running across their route on the open range of the Flint Hills during the 2016 Dirty Kanza 200, June 4, 2016.

By Associated Press

June 2, 2017

Advertisement

Wichita — About 2,500 people are expected to take off early Saturday on a 200-mile bicycle race through the Flint Hills.

The Wichita Eagle reports the Dirty Kanza race started 12 years ago go with 36 riders but it has grown into an endurance race that brings in an estimated $2.2 million every spring.

Photo Gallery

At about the 30-mile mark, leaders race along a ridge and past cattle pens on Camp Creek Road in the Flint Hills during the 2016 Dirty Kanza 200.

2016 Dirty Kanza 200

Images from the 11th annual Dirty Kanza 200 bicycling event in Emporia, Saturday, June 4, 2016. The Flint Hills race is considered one of the most grueling endurance rides in the world.

Thumbnails · Gallery

The race starts and ends in Emporia. It is named after the crunchy Flint Hills gravel on the route, which makes racers filthy. This year's participants include world champion endurance racer Rebecca Rusch and competitors from 10 countries and 46 states.

Riders climb as much as 12,000 feet on the route, often into the constant Kansas winds.

Organizer Casey Wood says the race is so difficult only about half the starters finish, even fewer if it rains.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

Marketplace
Today's lunch specials

Set'em Up Jacks $7.99 Fish Fry Friday! Catfish dinner · All day long

Henry T's Bar & Grill $6.99 California Chicken Club with side · 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

See all specials · Get lunch specials e-mail