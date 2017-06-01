Celebrating the achievements of this year’s adult-education graduates

On Thursday, Lawrence Public Schools will graduate 77 adults from its Adult Education Program and Diploma Completion Program. The ceremony, slated for 7 p.m. at South Middle School, will celebrate their achievements, which have at times been hard-fought and marked by adversity.

Here are the stories of two graduates who returned to school, earning their high school diploma or GED, after hitting pause on education more than 15 years ago.

Marilyn Lane: Diploma Completion Program

Lawrence resident Marilyn Lane, 36, was 15 when she dropped out of high school. Since 2011, Lane has been working toward her high school diploma while raising four kids. On Thursday, she will receive her diploma in the Adult Graduation ceremony at South Middle School. by Nick Krug

Take it from Marilyn Lane: It’s never too late.

The Lawrence resident and mother of four has spent the last six years, on and off, working toward her high school diploma. And on Thursday, Lane will finally don the cap and gown of a high school graduate, twenty years after she put her dreams on hold as a young teenage mother in Chicago.

As a 16-year-old caught in an abusive relationship with the father of her infant daughter, Lane, now 36, says she didn’t have much of a choice when she dropped out of high school in 1997. She had to take care of her kid, and her controlling boyfriend at the time wielded so much power over her, Lane says, that the decision felt utterly out of her control.

“A lot of people sometimes stop going to school, and usually it’s their choice and they decide to stop going on their own. It wasn’t my choice,” says Lane, who has since married and made a home for herself and her four children in Lawrence.

“I also want to let people know that just because you’re 36 or you’re a grownup, you can always go back,” she says. “It doesn’t matter how old you are.”

When Lane entered the Lawrence Public Schools diploma completion program in 2011, her goal was to prove to herself — and her abusive ex — that he no longer had the ability to control her as he once did. With four kids in school, Lane says, she also wanted to serve as a role model to her kids, and to be able to help them with their own schoolwork. Without a high school diploma, Lane says, she didn’t always feel confident when it came to guiding her children through their studies.

After devoting one year to her studies, Lane hit a wall. “That’s when my stress came in,” says Lane, who also works full-time as a Hy-Vee cashier. But, she says, her faith, as well as the encouragement of her loved ones, kept her going. After taking a break, Lane jumped back in, spending the next few years working on and off toward her goal.

“The time when I wanted to stop, my husband told me, ‘You got this far. Don’t stop. Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do it,” Lane says of Brian Lane, one of her biggest cheerleaders.

Throughout her studies, Lane also leaned on friends, like Angelina Cruz, to keep her going. When Lane’s internet wasn’t working at home, she’d travel down the street to Cruz's house. There, Lane says, she could always find Wi-Fi and plenty of encouragement. A close friend back in Chicago, Shatay Bryant, also offered support from afar, Lane says.

Twenty years after leaving high school, Lane looks back on her teenage self with compassion. But Lane also knows she’d tell herself to slow down, to finish school before having kids, to avoid getting “caught up with the wrong person,” she says. It’s a message she hopes she’s sending to her own children. Her oldest, Ayonna, is now a student at Johnson County Community College. The others are still in high school and middle school.

After graduating from the Lawrence Adult Education Center Thursday, Lane plans to eventually attend cosmetology school and work as a hairstylist someday. “That’ll be my next step,” she says.

If the last six years have taught her anything, Lane says, it’s that she can do whatever she puts her mind to.

“I pushed myself so much and I always think of the negative before the positive, so I’m always telling myself that I can’t do something,” she says. “But doing this and completing this just lets me know that I can do more in life.”

Joe Davies: Adult Basic Education/GED Preparation Program

Lawrence resident Joe Davies, 31, was 16 when he dropped out of high school while living in Phoenix, Arizona. Davies is pictured with his wife Alicia and children, Joseph Jr., 12, and Mikayla, 8, who have all played an integral role in motivating him to get his GED. by Nick Krug

Joe Davies dropped out of high school for love.

“I know that sounds goofy, but I was 16, and I was just like, ‘Oh my God, she’s the one!’” says Davies, who left school 15 years ago to be with his now-wife. “I didn’t know what that meant, but I was just a kid.”

Davies was living in his native Phoenix when he learned that his childhood sweetheart, Alicia Brown, could no longer afford her apartment in the city. She’d already been forced to drop out of college because of her family’s financial struggles, and, faced with the reality of Brown having to move back to the Indian reservation, Davies decided to put his education on hold.

“I didn’t want her to leave, so I decided I was going to move out of my mom’s house and drop out of high school, and I moved in with her,” Davies says of Brown, who is now one semester away from completing her undergraduate studies at Haskell Indian Nations University.

Fifteen years and two children later, they’re still together. And, just as love motivated Davies to drop out of high school, he says it’s love that pushed him to finally earn his GED at 31.

Davies says he wants to set a good example for his 12-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter. He frequently likes to tell his kids, “You can do whatever you want — you just have to stay in school.”

“I don’t want them to end up doing what I’ve been doing, just working retail. That’s all I’ve been doing for 15 years,” says Davies, who unloads trucks and stocks shelves at Target full-time. “I feel like I’ve wasted a lot of time. I want them to finish school, so they can get a good-paying job that they can enjoy.”

Recently, he’d noticed his kids were missing school more frequently. When he’d ask his son and daughter why, Davies says, they never really offered an explanation. “I thought maybe it was because of me not graduating high school when I was younger,” Davies says.

So, following the example of his wife and mother-in-law (who both returned to college later in life) before him, Davies set out to finally earn his GED. Turns out, “it wasn’t as hard as I thought it was going to be,” says Davies, who finished the program in about a month, he says.

The coursework wasn’t too challenging, Davies says, but the time spent away from his family was. Evening GED classes took him away from the kitchen, where Davies enjoys cooking dinner for his wife and children every night. But whenever Davies came home from class around 8:30 p.m., he says, his kids would stay up past their bedtime just to ask their dad how class went.

With graduation just around the corner, Davies says they’re “excited” to see him finally walk across the South Middle School stage in his cap and gown. Ultimately, he says, he’d like to start taking a few college classes, maybe in meteorology or geology. Davies would love to work for the National Weather Service someday, he says.

Right now, his kids are just excited to celebrate their dad’s achievement. When he told them he’d earned his GED, Davies’ son and daughter excitedly told his wife, “Let’s have a graduation party!” She’s now planning something for Thursday with the kids’ help, Davies says.

“I was kind of embarrassed, knowing she might take pictures and put them on Facebook,” Davies says. “But after thinking about it, I thought, ‘This is fine, because this is kind of a party for them, too.’”

