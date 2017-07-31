Voters to eliminate two candidates Tuesday in Lawrence City Commission primary

Lawrence voters will decide Tuesday which Lawrence City Commission candidates will move forward.
The primary election for the three open seats on the City Commission includes eight candidates. Voters can select up to three candidates, and the top six vote winners will move on to the general election Nov. 7.
2017 Lawrence City Commission electionCandidate profiles:
• Jennifer Ananda
• Mike Anderson
• Bassem Chahine
• Ken Easthouse
• Matthew Herbert
• Lisa Larsen
• Christian Lyche
• Dustin Stumblingbear
Key dates:
Tuesday, Aug. 1 — Primary election
Tuesday, Nov. 7 — General election
The three terms expiring on the five-member commission are those of Mike Amyx, Matthew Herbert and Lisa Larsen. Herbert, a high school teacher, and Larsen, a retired geologist, have filed for re-election. The other candidates are attorney and social worker Jennifer Ananda; talk show host Mike Anderson; businessman Bassem Chahine; call center supervisor Ken Easthouse; University of Kansas student Christian Lyche; and retired veteran Dustin Stumblingbear.
After a slow start, Douglas County Clerk Jamie Shew said advance voting gained momentum the past week, putting numbers on pace with a normal advance primary turnout. At the close of advance voting Monday, 882 votes had been cast and Shew said additional votes would be returned by mail.
Lawrence polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. A map of polling places is available on the Douglas County website.
Lecompton voters will also have a primary for one of the open seats on the Lecompton school board. Candidates in that race are Stephanie Confer, Nick Fergus, Brad Guess and Debbie Walburn. Lecompton polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lecompton City Hall, 327 Elmore St., and Kanwaka Township Hall, 776 U.S. Highway 40.
Comments
Brett McCabe 2 hours, 35 minutes ago
The process of elimination should start with Larsen and Herbert. Larsen is a NIMBY Tiger of East Lawrence favorite and she's squandered her opportunity to be more. Watching Herbert serve as a commissioner is sort of like watching the Trump presidency - stumble after bumble after fumble followed by a social media post.
Ananda is also a NIMBY Tiger so she's out and Lyche is not a serious candidate.
That leaves Anderson who is an automatic YES with two spots left to fill. Tough call because Chahine went down the wrong path with Lyche, Stumblingbear is endorsed by the ELNA which should be a death knell for any candidate and Easthouse doesn't understand core city development.
At the end of the day, you take what the NIMBY Tigers want and do the opposite, then hope for the best. Anderson, Chahine and Eastshouse are the only candidates with any hope of actually moving this city forward.
Yes, I know that's an all-male slate but maybe we'll get a stronger group of women candidates on the next go around. Preferably someone whose vision goes beyond her own neighborhood boundaries.
Bob Smith 43 minutes ago
Could we get a None of the Above option?
