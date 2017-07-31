Voters to eliminate two candidates Tuesday in Lawrence City Commission primary

Lawrence voters will decide Tuesday which Lawrence City Commission candidates will move forward.

The primary election for the three open seats on the City Commission includes eight candidates. Voters can select up to three candidates, and the top six vote winners will move on to the general election Nov. 7.



The three terms expiring on the five-member commission are those of Mike Amyx, Matthew Herbert and Lisa Larsen. Herbert, a high school teacher, and Larsen, a retired geologist, have filed for re-election. The other candidates are attorney and social worker Jennifer Ananda; talk show host Mike Anderson; businessman Bassem Chahine; call center supervisor Ken Easthouse; University of Kansas student Christian Lyche; and retired veteran Dustin Stumblingbear.

After a slow start, Douglas County Clerk Jamie Shew said advance voting gained momentum the past week, putting numbers on pace with a normal advance primary turnout. At the close of advance voting Monday, 882 votes had been cast and Shew said additional votes would be returned by mail.

Lawrence polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. A map of polling places is available on the Douglas County website.

Lecompton voters will also have a primary for one of the open seats on the Lecompton school board. Candidates in that race are Stephanie Confer, Nick Fergus, Brad Guess and Debbie Walburn. Lecompton polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lecompton City Hall, 327 Elmore St., and Kanwaka Township Hall, 776 U.S. Highway 40.

