Lawrence man gets 3 years in prison for shaking 3-month-old, causing great bodily harm

A Lawrence man will go to prison for shaking and injuring a 3-month-old baby.

Douglas County District Court Judge Peggy Kittel on Friday sentenced Derek J. Edmonds, 25, to 34 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections, according to Jill Spurling, trial assistant for the office of Douglas County District Attorney Charles Branson.

In May a jury convicted Edmonds of one count of child abuse and one count of aggravated battery, both felonies. Spurling said he was sentenced to 34 months for each crime, with those sentences running concurrently.

According to charges filed in court on Sept. 26, 2016, Edmonds on Sept. 15, 2016, allegedly shook a baby who was 3 months old at the time, resulting in great bodily harm.

On Sept. 16, 2016, a social worker with Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Mo., called authorities after noticing a 3-month-old child was "displaying a multilayer brain bleed and a rib fracture," the Douglas County District Attorney's Office said in a previous news release. "It would later be discovered that the infant also suffered from retinal hemorrhages."

Police then interviewed the child's parents, and Edmonds admitted to detectives "that he shook his infant in an aggressive manner, out of frustration," the release said.

