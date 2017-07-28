Arts Center names interim CEO, effective Aug. 1

Cindy Maude, a Lawrence-based marketing professional and local arts supporter, has been named the Lawrence Arts Center’s new interim CEO.

The Lawrence Arts Center, which announced the upcoming departure of CEO Kimberly Williams about a week ago, shared Maude’s appointment in a news release Friday. Maude is the former owner and current “CEO emeritus” of Lawrence’s Callahan Creek, where she provides consulting on the firm’s business and ongoing work for Toyota in Callahan Creek’s California location, according to the company’s website.

She has also been involved with the Lawrence Arts Center for several years as a supporter and patron, the Arts Center’s news release said, and most recently served on the organization’s board of directors. She will resign her position on the board to become interim CEO, effective Aug. 1.

“I’ve been involved with the Arts Center for quite a while, and I’m winding down a lot of my responsibilities at Callahan Creek, so I thought this was a good time for me to be able to step in and help for a short period as we go into strategic planning and searching for a permanent CEO,” Maude told the Journal-World Friday. “The Arts Center, to me, is one of the greatest organizations in Lawrence, and it’s really exciting to be able to go in and work with the staff, who I think the world of.”

Maude, who has lived in Lawrence since 2003 and served on the Arts Center’s board since 2015, assumes her new role at the onset of a new fiscal year at the Lawrence Arts Center. Williams’ last day as CEO will be July 31, less than a year after her hiring took effect in September 2016.



Joan Golden, the then-chair of the Arts Center’s board, said last week that the decision for Williams to leave the CEO post was mutually agreed upon by Williams and the board. Golden, however, did not provide further details about the board’s deliberations on the matter.

“We are thrilled that Cindy is willing to share her leadership and management skills with the Arts Center,” Sheryl Jacobs, the board’s newly elected chair, said in a statement. “She has led a very successful company for many years, is a big supporter of the arts and the Arts Center, and will provide the kind of leadership we need through the strategic planning process and selection of a permanent CEO.”

The Arts Center is reporting a strong end to its fiscal year, with “unprecedented arts education enrollments, sold-out summer youth theatre productions and beautiful exhibitions” among the highlights. According to its news release, the Arts Center distributed $130,000 in financial aid to Lawrence families in need during 2016-2017, and is committed to distributed at least $150,000 in financial aid over the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

