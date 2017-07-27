Jurors deliberating case of man suspected in shotgun robberies, dog killing

A Douglas County jury is now deliberating the case of a 20-year-old man accused of using a shotgun to rob three Lawrence men last summer and killing the dog of one of the men.

Pierre P. Walker is one of three who allegedly took part in the crime spree in the early-morning hours of June 6, 2016, when Taco Bell manager Benjamin Foley, St. Luke AME church pastor Verdell Taylor Jr., and Jonathan Schuster, a man out walking his dog Phoebe, were robbed at gunpoint and Phoebe was killed.

Walker is the only person who has been charged in connection with the case.

In closing arguments Thursday morning, Assistant District Attorney Eve Kemple described "a mountain of circumstantial evidence" pointing to Walker as one of three men who took part in the crime spree. Taylor was the only victim to specifically identify Walker.

"Those are the eyes I will never forget," Kemple quoted Taylor as saying during the trial Tuesday.

Among the evidence the state said pointed to Walker was a sawed-off shotgun and several 12-gauge shells matching the one that killed Phoebe that were found in a Kansas City, Kan., house that was leased in Walker's name, and some of the articles taken from the victims were found in a bedroom that also contained items belonging to Walker, including a pay stub from earlier in the year.

There was also a series of Facebook messages between Walker and the other men accused in the crimes.

Finally, there was digital evidence from Walker's cellphone placing him at two locations in Kansas City, Kan., the night after the crimes, including one location where surveillance cameras photographed the SUV suspected of being used in the crimes.

But defense attorney Mike Clarke argued that there were gaps in the prosecution's evidence. He said, for instance, that Walker's fingerprints were not found on the vehicle, and the pay stub found in the Kansas City house listed Walker's address in Edwardsville, suggesting that Walker didn't actually live in that house.

The jury began deliberating the case shortly after 10:30 a.m.

