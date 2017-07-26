South Lawrence Trafficway wins regional transportation award

The South Lawrence Trafficway and another Kansas road project have been named winners of a regional transportation award.

On Wednesday, the K-10 South Lawrence Trafficway East Leg was announced the regional winner in the 2017 America’s Transportation Awards' “Operations Excellence, medium project” category, according to a news release from the Kansas Department of Transportation. The Johnson County Gateway Phase 2 project tied for first place in the “Operations Excellence, large project” category.

Both projects will now be considered for inclusion in the national competition, the release said.

“These well-deserved awards are a testament to the excellence of Kansas highways,” Gov. Sam Brownback said in the release. “Our state highway system is one of the best in the nation, and Kansas will continue to see the benefits from these projects for years to come as they serve commuters and facilitate commerce in vital economic corridors for the state.”

