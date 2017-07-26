Lawrence police plan news conference in Manhattan about joint investigation of sex assaults dating to 2000

Lawrence police plan a news conference Thursday in Manhattan regarding an ongoing joint investigation into sexual assaults occurring in Lawrence and Manhattan dating back to October 2000, according to a police department media release.



Authorities plan to release additional information in the case, Sgt. Amy Rhoads, of the Lawrence Police Department, said.

Lawrence police plan the joint conference with the Riley County Police Department at 10 a.m. Thursday in Manhattan, at the Riley County Law Enforcement Center.

The Journal-World previously reported extensively on the case.

A suspected serial rapist is thought to have committed as many as 14 rapes in Lawrence and Manhattan — usually at apartment complexes that were home to large numbers of college students — beginning in October 2000, according to the newspaper’s previous reports.

According to a 2011 Journal-World article, police at that time had connected the rapist to 14 rapes and one attempted rape occurring between Oct. 1, 2000, and Dec. 1, 2008. Eight attacks were reported in Manhattan and six in Lawrence.

Lawrence is home to the University of Kansas, and Kansas State University is located in Manhattan.

College town rape cases

Here’s a summary of the case involving more than a dozen rapes, thought to be connected, reported in Lawrence and Manhattan over an eight-year period. As reported in a 2011 Journal-World article:

• In 2008, Lawrence and Riley County officials warned the public about a string of rapes they think were committed by the same man.

• The assaults began in 2000 in Manhattan. Most occurred in the early morning, during a college break period, and at apartment complexes with a large number of college students.

• Police connected the serial rapist to 14 rapes and one attempted rape between Oct. 1, 2000, and Dec. 1, 2008.

• Eight of the attacks occurred in Manhattan and six in Lawrence.

• Descriptions of the suspect varied. He had been described as a white man, anywhere from 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet, and 160 to 220 pounds. Age description varied from early to late 20s.

• In some cases a knife or gun was used. Police had not released whether DNA or fingerprint evidence was found.

Read more Journal-World coverage of the case at ljworld.com/news/serial-rapist.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.