Lawrence man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault

By Sara Shepherd

July 26, 2017

A man is facing charges of kidnapping and sexual assault following an incident that occurred over the weekend in Lawrence.

The man, Jeremy L. Farnsworth, 40, of Lawrence, was charged Tuesday in Douglas County District Court with one count of kidnapping and one count of aggravated criminal sodomy, both felonies.

According to the charges, Farnsworth is accused of committing the crimes against a 35-year-old victim on Sunday. In the kidnapping charge, he allegedly took or confined the victim with the intent of inflicting injury or terror. In the sodomy charge, he allegedly engaged in a sex act without the victim’s consent when the victim was overcome by force or fear.

Farnsworth made his first court appearance on Tuesday, when his bond was set at $90,000, according to court records. He remained jailed Wednesday morning, according to jail records.

He was scheduled for a second hearing Wednesday afternoon.

The incident linked to the charges was reported about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Michigan Street. Lawrence police Sgt. Amy Rhoads said, in an email, that officers were called to a report of a disturbance involving a weapon at the location and that police made an arrest and forwarded the case to the district attorney's office.

