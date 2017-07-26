Hundreds show up to nonexistent job fair in Kansas

WICHITA — Several hundred people in Wichita have shown up for a nonexistent job fair after a newspaper article about an event two years ago began circulating on social media.

The Wichita Eagle reports nearly 300 people showed up to Spirit AeroSystems last weekend after someone shared the newspaper's story about a job fair in 2015 as if it were a new event.

The newspaper's data show the article has been clicked on nearly 30,000 times in the past couple of weeks.

The newspaper and Spirit tried to get the word out that there's no job fair, but people still showed up.

Spirit spokesman Jarrod Bartlett says the company used that opportunity to remind people that Spirit is always hiring.

