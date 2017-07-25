Defendant in Eudora bar murder case appears in court; attorney reviewing video evidence

The man accused in the June shooting death of a man working the door at a Eudora bar made a court appearance on Tuesday.

Danny W. Queen, 36, of Eudora, appeared briefly with his attorney before Douglas County District Court Judge Peggy Kittel. The judge set Queen’s next hearing for Aug. 29.

Queen’s attorney, Dakota Loomis, said more time was needed to review evidence in the case. Loomis said that includes “a significant amount of video,” though he did not specify the nature of the video.

Queen did not make any statement in court.

Bo Hopson, 32, of Eudora was shot shortly after 1 a.m. June 24 outside D-Dubs Bar and Grill, at 10 W. Ninth St. in Eudora, allegedly by a man who’d been asked to leave the bar after making lewd comments to a female bartender. Hopson was flown to the University of Kansas hospital, where he died the next day.

Queen is charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the incident.

Queen reportedly fired the same handgun at two other men after shooting Hopson, but the weapon misfired and the others were not hit, Eudora police previously told the Journal-World.

