— Authorities say a Catholic priest charged in Kansas with child sex crimes has been arrested in Maryland.

The Wyandotte County, Kansas, prosecutor's office announced Tuesday that the Rev. Scott Kallal was charged Friday with two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. Montgomery County, Maryland, Police Capt. Paul Starks says the 35-year-old was arrested Monday in Rockville City.

Prosecutor's office spokesman Jonathan Carter said he didn't know whether Kallal had an attorney.

The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas announced last week that Kallal was pulled from public ministry duties after two sources accused him of "boundary violations." The archdiocese said its preliminary investigation revealed violations of guidelines governing youth interactions.

The archdiocese said in a follow up statement Tuesday that it would "continue to cooperate" with law enforcement.

