Trial begins for man charged in 2016 street robbery spree, killing of dog

A jury trial began this week for a man charged in connection with an early-morning street robbery spree in which one victim’s dog was shot dead.

Pierre P. Walker, 20, was scheduled to begin a jury trial Monday in Douglas County District Court, in Judge Sally Pokorny’s courtroom. Jury selection for the trial was still underway as of midafternoon on Monday, according to Pokorny’s office.

Walker was charged July 11, 2016, with three counts of aggravated robbery and one count of cruelty to animals, all felonies. According to the charging document, on June 6, 2016, Walker allegedly was armed with a shotgun when he stole property from three people — a backpack, wallet and keys from one man, a phone from another and an iPod from another.

The charging document does not elaborate on the cruelty to animals charge, but police said at the time that suspected robbers shot and killed a dog that one of the victims was walking.

The charging document does not list an address for Walker.

At the time Walker was charged, Lawrence police said he was one of three suspects in the crime but that the other two were still at large.

Between about 5 and 5:30 the morning of June 6, 2016, three men armed with a shotgun approached victims at three locations in southwest Lawrence and stole from them, police said.

Police said the robberies took place southeast of Hy-Vee at 3504 Clinton Parkway, near the Holcom Sports Complex at 2700 W. 27th St. and in the 1500 block of West 27th Street — where the dog was shot to death.

Walker’s jury trial is scheduled to run through Friday, according to court records.

