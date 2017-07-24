City funding for body cameras on track

Though potential funding is in place to purchase body cameras for the Lawrence Police Department, exactly how and when the cameras would be used has not been determined.

The cost to get the program started would be more than half a million dollars, and it is currently included in the city’s 2018 budget. Mayor Leslie Soden said she is happy to support the funding request because she thinks body cameras should be a part of standard 21st-century policing technology.

“A lot of people like that idea so that they can witness any officer contact that might happen with people,” Soden said. “I think generally it gives people a greater feeling of confidence in their police force, so I think it has the potential to be really good for both sides of the equation.”

Body cameras have become increasingly common in police departments across the country after witness videos recorded on cellphones brought national attention to killings involving officers. All officers of the University of Kansas police department have had body cameras since 2015.

Current proposal

As currently proposed, the Lawrence Police Department is requesting $450,000 to purchase body cameras and $66,000 to fund a technical support position that would begin midyear. As the Douglas County budget currently stands, there is also about $335,000 allocated for new staffing in the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office related to the body camera program.

The request is to purchase cameras for all 154 officers in the department. The proposal does not detail how the cameras would be used, but does state the police department would need to develop a new policy in conversation with community members and stakeholders.

“Decisions will need to be made regarding when the cameras will be worn, when they will be activated, and how the recordings will be utilized,” the request states. “Additional discussion will need to occur regarding data retention terms, dissemination procedures, and privacy concerns."

As body cameras have become more common, so have their shortcomings. Last week, a Minneapolis police officer did not have his body camera turned on when he shot and killed a woman when responding to a service call. Although some cameras must be manually activated, more sophisticated cameras that automatically record under certain conditions are now an option.

The police department’s request does not specify the type of camera that would be purchased. Captain Trent McKinley said that determination would be made if funding is approved.

“If funding is received, we will be evaluating a number of body worn camera products currently on the market as well as best use practices that have evolved through other law enforcement agencies using these systems for years,” McKinley wrote in an emailed response to questions.

McKinley said some body cameras can be activated by loud noises, officers drawing their handgun or Taser from a holster, or activation of the emergency lights on the patrol car. He said from what he has seen, automatically activated cameras are more expensive.

A question of policy

Recording equipment is already in use, to some degree.

Lawrence police officers have the ability to record audio and video through the in-car cameras in patrol vehicles, which are paired with wireless recorders that officers wear on their uniforms, McKinley said.

The current policy is specific to those systems and is only about 400 words long. According to the policy, officers are to record whenever the vehicle is being operated as an emergency vehicle, during traffic stops and prisoner transports. Additional appropriate uses include taking statements of suspects, victims and witnesses to crimes, as well as “any other circumstances when the principles of sound police judgment indicate a recording would be helpful.”

McKinley said a policy for use of body cameras would likely be decided next year ahead of deploying the cameras. He said the department would visit with the new police chief about those questions in addition to evaluating best practices of other agencies.

Comprehensive written policies for body cameras are a must, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Justice Police Executive Research Forum. The 80-page report recommends such policies include requirements that officers activate their cameras when responding to all calls for service and obtain consent prior to recording interviews with crime victims. It also recommends policies include clear protocols for releasing recorded data to the public.

Soden said she is interested in learning more about the different body camera options, and although cost is a consideration, she thinks manually activated cameras would be counter to what the city is trying to achieve with the body camera program. Soden said that decision, as well as the development of a policy for body camera use, needs to be a transparent process.

“It’s going to need to be a public conversation what we’re doing,” Soden said. “Once we get a new police chief and we finalize our new community policing board, those entities are going to need to look at that and talk about it. And that will involve public input and city commissioner input as well.”

The city is expected to name its new police chief this summer. The City Commission will hold the public hearing for the 2018 budget on Aug. 1.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.