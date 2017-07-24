Lawrence man who ran for state Legislature enters plea in sex crime case

A Lawrence man and former state Legislature candidate who was charged in 2016 with two felony sex crimes has pleaded to less severe charges.

Nicolas D. Vanwyhe, 27, pleaded no contest to two counts of aggravated battery, a felony, on Friday in Douglas County District Court, according to District Attorney Charles Branson’s office. Vanwyhe’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 22, according to the DA’s office.

The charges Vanwyhe was convicted of differ from initial charges in the case.

Vanwyhe was first charged in June 2016 with one count of aggravated criminal sodomy and one count of aggravated sexual battery, both felonies, according to the charging document. According to accusations contained in the charges, both crimes occurred on or around the same day in late November 2015 and involved the same alleged victim, who was 30 at the time and incapable of giving consent because of mental deficiency, disease or the effect of alcohol or drugs.

Vanwyhe has been free on bond since shortly after the charges were filed, according to court records.

Lawrence police on Monday declined to share information about the incident connected to the case.

Vanwyhe’s attorney Casey Meek, reached by email Monday, declined to comment because the case in ongoing. An email sent to an address for Vanwyhe was not immediately returned.

In fall 2014 Vanwyhe, a Republican, ran unsuccessfully against Democrat John Wilson for the Kansas House of Representatives District 10 seat.

Vanwyhe, pursuing his first run in politics, was a senior at the University of Kansas and a manager for Lawrence First Class Transportation, he told the Journal-World prior to the election. He said he was a Kansas Army National Guard member and deployed from 2011 to 2012 to the horn of Africa.

Vanwyhe is not currently a KU student, according to the university directory. Yellowpages.com lists Lawrence First Class Transportation as closed, and a number listed for the business did not work on Monday.

