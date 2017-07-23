Two fair housing meetings to be held this week

The city of Lawrence and the Lawrence-Douglas County Housing Authority will hold two fair housing meetings this week.

The meetings are open to the public and are intended to give residents an idea of how the two organizations plan to further fair housing efforts in the community.

The first one will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 26 at the Carnegie Building, 200 W. Ninth St. The second meeting will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27 at the City Commission Room of City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

Residents will have the opportunity to make their problems known or to acknowledge the positives of their respective neighborhoods. Comments will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in an Assessment of Fair Housing document.

If residents are unable to attend, they're encouraged to complete a fair housing online survey at lawrenceks.org/attorney/fairhousing/assessment/.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.