Open horse show offers inclusive start to Douglas County Fair

Harper Davison tugged at her blond pigtails when asked about her Saturday morning first-place finish in an event at the Douglas County Fair Open Horse Show.

Although words were not forthcoming, the 5-year-old’s bright smile revealed her happiness with winning the lead-line event for those 6 years old and younger. It was one of 40 events in which equestrians of all ages competed Saturday at the Community Building at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

“She’s shy,” said Harper’s mother Sarah Davison, of Lawrence. “This is her second year of competition. She’s been in about a dozen events.”

One person not shy about expressing an opinion on Harper’s performance was her grandmother Gretchen Regnier, who owns the Black Bell Farm horse barn and event venue in the Vinland Valley. The lead-line competition is an introductory equestrian event in which judges study the rider’s posture in the saddle and control of the horse, she said.

“She was excellent,” Regnier said. “She’s shown so much improvement in the last year.”

The grandmother’s influence on Harper was revealed in the matching western-cut shirts they wore and the Welsh pony, Skittles, the 5-year-old rode at the show.

“I’m always shopping for horses,” Regnier said. “When I saw the pony at this show last year, I told the owners if they ever wanted to sell to call me.”

It’s the intergenerational moments possible at the event that make it more inclusive than the 4-H competitions at the fair, said Jenna Brumm, the horse show’s superintendent for the last three years.

“One of the things that's special about this show is it is open to young and old,” she said. “It’s a place you can see a grandmother, mother and granddaughter all get in the arena to compete.”

Brumm has deep ties to the annual show. Her mother, Gretchen Brumm, was supervisor of the show for 10 years before handing the reins to her, and she competed at the event as a youngster when it was held in the fairgrounds’ old rodeo arena, she said.

“When it rained, it was moved to a parking lot,” Brumm said. “It’s really cool seeing a show in this arena.”

This year, the horse show was moved forward from its traditional Sunday so that the Community Building could be set up for the fair’s cattle shows, Brumm said. Unfortunately, that meant the horse show had to contend with Saturday’s heat.

“We’ve taken precautions,” she said. “We’ve provided plenty of ice water, an air-conditioned cool-down room and told our competitors to make sure their horses get plenty of water. The horses are used to it. It’s tougher on the people who stay inside.”

Immediately east of the Community Building, volunteers were setting up pens in the Open Air Arena for the livestock that will arrive Monday. Temperatures climbing through the 90s Saturday morning toward triple digits provided a real test for the building’s fans, many openings and clerestory roof to keep its interior comfortable.

Allen Miller, a parent volunteer with the Vinland Valley 4-H Club who helped with the pens, said the arena was passing the test.

“The fans help,” he said. “It’s really comfortable considering what it is like outside.”

