Douglas County Fair kicks off July 24: a look at fair favorites, highlights

The 2017 Douglas County Fair doesn’t officially kick off until Monday, though equine enthusiasts should have their fill of activities this weekend at the fairgrounds, 2120 Harper St.

An open horse show at the fairgrounds’ Community Building is slated for 9 a.m. Saturday, with the 4-H horse show scheduled for the same time and place Sunday. A bevy of agriculture-skewed events — plus fair favorites such as the annual carnival, demolition derby, live music and more — will follow.

In the meantime, here’s a rundown of highlights taking place each day at the fairgrounds Monday through Sunday. For a complete schedule of events, visit dgcountyfair.com.

Monday, July 24

The fun kicks off with entering and consultation judging of various 4-H competitions. Skip ahead to Tuesday for more primetime events.

Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday’s schedule has something for just about everyone. Early risers can catch the poultry show at 8 a.m. in the fairgrounds’ open livestock pavilion; next up, at least where farm animals are concerned, is the dairy goat/meat goat show at 5 p.m. in the pavilion.

Kids — and kids at heart — will have the chance to interact with various machines (past events have included fire and police vehicles) and the professionals who operate them during the “Touch a Truck” event from 6 to 8 p.m. at the blacktop arena. Plus, a homemade ice cream contest is planned from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dreher Family Building, and a musical performance from Signal Ridge starts at 7 p.m.

Carson Pine, 12, of Lawrence, calms down his goat named Clyde before showing him off in the Dairy Goat & Meat Goat Show at the Douglas County Fair on Tuesday, July 28, 2015. by John Young

Wednesday, July 26

First things first: hit up the llama show at 8:30 a.m. in the open pavilion, followed by the dairy show at 11 a.m. in the same venue. For the kids, there’s a petting zoo from 1 to 10 p.m. and pony rides from 4 to 10 p.m., both in Building 8. If you like pigs, check out the swine show at 5 p.m. in the open pavilion.

The fair’s carnival opens Wednesday, running from 6 to 11 p.m. that night and maintaining roughly the same hours through Saturday, July 29.

Twins Logan, left and Brody Myers, 5, enjoy a ride on the Dragon Wagon during the opening night of Moore's Greater Shows Carnival Wednesday, July 31, at the Douglas County Fair. The carnival will last through the end of the fair Saturday night. by Mike Yoder

Thursday, July 27

Thursday boasts not one but two goat-milking contests (at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.), plus more animal shows and the fair’s first tractor pull. The competition — it’s the antique tractor pull, more specifically — will begin at 7 p.m. in the fairgrounds’ rodeo arena.

Eight-year-old Devin Aldrich, of Perry, uses all her might in an attempt to squeeze every last drop of milk from her dairy goat Mopsy during the goat milking competition at the Douglas County Fair on Thursday, July 28, 2016 in the goat barn of the Douglas County 4-H Fairgrounds. The contestants milked their goats around 8 a.m. and again in the evening for a combined production to declare a winner. by Nick Krug

Friday, July 28

On Friday, the fairgrounds’ outdoor arena will host arguably one of the fair’s most popular events: the demolition derby. Watch colorful and banged-up cars smash into each other starting at 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Parish, of Lawrence, takes a big hit from behind while competing in the compact car feature event at the demolition derby during the Douglas County Fair on Friday evening. by John Young

Saturday, July 29

Saturday promises a busy final day for the fair, which technically closes Sunday with the release of all exhibits. Last-minute highlights Saturday include the turtle race at 9 a.m. on the blacktop stage area, the pedal tractor pull nearby at 10:30 a.m. and a 4-H livestock auction at 6:30 p.m. in the open pavilion.

Marla Phillip takes video of her three-year-old son, Austin, during the tractor pull, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2015, at the Douglas County Fair. by Richard Gwin

