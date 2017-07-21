Lawrence Arts Center CEO to resign at end of July

Less than a year into her tenure, Kimberly Williams is resigning as the chief executive officer of the Lawrence Arts Center.

Arts Center leaders announced Friday morning that Williams “in consultation with the organization’s Board of Directors, has chosen to resign," effective July 31. The board will name an interim CEO in early August. A search for a new CEO will begin in January after the organization completes a strategic planning process.

Williams began serving as CEO of the Arts Center in September. Williams came to Lawrence from Chicago, where she had served as the managing director of the Solar Fuels Institute. Prior to that, Williams was an investment fund manager for GE Capital and other large organizations.

While Williams also had provided some leadership with nonprofit film festivals and other such endeavors, it was her deep ties to Lawrence that were touted upon her hiring. Williams grew up in Lawrence, and is part of the Williams family that founded the prominent Williams Fund, which is a major fundraising arm for University of Kansas athletics.

In a release Friday, Williams expressed appreciation, but did not elaborate on why she is resigning the position.

“I appreciate the opportunity to have served the people of Lawrence as the CEO of the Lawrence Arts Center,” she said. “It has been my honor.”

Joan Golden, chair of the Arts Center’s board, also thanked Williams for her contributions, but did not provide any insight into the resignation.

“We’re excited about what Kimberly has put in place over this past year,” Golden said in the release. “She forged strong relationships with the city, the university and other arts organizations in Lawrence, and maintained and expanded the Arts Center’s community of arts patrons. She will be leaving the Arts Center in a strong position with an extremely competent staff. We appreciate her many contributions.”

Williams took over for Susan Tate, who retired from the position after serving in the role since 2009.

Williams’ resignation is the second significant resignation at the Arts Center since May. Heather Hoy, the Arts Center’s development director announced in May that she would be leaving the Arts Center at the end of July to “pursue new professional goals.”

