Kansas Democrats name new executive director

— The Kansas Democratic Party has named Kansas native Ethan Corson as its new executive director starting Aug. 1. He will replace Kerry Gooch, who announced his resignation in May.

According to a news release from the party, Corson is a Kansas native who attended Garden City Community College before going on t finish his undergraduate and law degrees from Washington University in St. Louis. Most recently he served as chief of staff of the International Trade Administration in the U.S. Department of Commerce.

During the 2012 presidential campaign, Corson worked as deputy voter protection director for President Barack Obama's campaign in Wisconsin. Before going to work in the administration, he was an attorney in private practice and did pro bono work in voting rights cases.

"I could not be more excited to welcome Ethan to the KDP. His experience will be invaluable in helping Kansas Democrats make significant gains in 2018 and beyond," state party chairman John Gibson said in the news release.

Corson and his fiancee, Jenna Brofsky, recently moved back to Kansas. They now live in Prairie Village.

