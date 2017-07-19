Today's news

Trial for improper use of city fire hydrant delayed

Journal-World File Photo. Enlarge photo.

By Rochelle Valverde

July 19, 2017

Advertisement

A trial regarding alleged improper use of a city fire hydrant by the construction company at the former Alvamar golf course has been delayed.

After the defendant in the municipal court case requested a trial, one was originally scheduled for Thursday. The trial has since been continued and a new date has not yet been set, according to City Prosecutor Elizabeth Hafoka.

The golf course — now called the Jayhawk Club — is being redeveloped by a group led by Lawrence businessman Thomas Fritzel and is an active construction site. A city-issued hydrant meter, which had been leased to DFC construction company for other purposes, was reportedly used to disburse 900,000 gallons of water into a pond.

An employee of DFC, Casey Stewart, was charged with removing a safety component of the hydrant meter. Removal of the safety component, a backflow preventer, is against city ordinance and carries a maximum fine of $500.

City Attorney Toni Wheeler previously told the Journal-World that the city collected the hydrant attachment and that DFC was billed about $5,150 for the water, which has been paid in full.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...