Trial for improper use of city fire hydrant delayed

A trial regarding alleged improper use of a city fire hydrant by the construction company at the former Alvamar golf course has been delayed.
After the defendant in the municipal court case requested a trial, one was originally scheduled for Thursday. The trial has since been continued and a new date has not yet been set, according to City Prosecutor Elizabeth Hafoka.
The golf course — now called the Jayhawk Club — is being redeveloped by a group led by Lawrence businessman Thomas Fritzel and is an active construction site. A city-issued hydrant meter, which had been leased to DFC construction company for other purposes, was reportedly used to disburse 900,000 gallons of water into a pond.
An employee of DFC, Casey Stewart, was charged with removing a safety component of the hydrant meter. Removal of the safety component, a backflow preventer, is against city ordinance and carries a maximum fine of $500.
City Attorney Toni Wheeler previously told the Journal-World that the city collected the hydrant attachment and that DFC was billed about $5,150 for the water, which has been paid in full.
