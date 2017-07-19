58th Annual Downtown Lawrence Sidewalk Sale to take place Thursday

The 58th Annual Sidewalk Sale will take place Thursday in downtown Lawrence. Here's a quick rundown of what you need to know:

• What: About 130 stores will offer discounts on merchandise. While most stores will have sidewalk displays, Downtown Lawrence Inc. Director Sally Zogry said shoppers can find sales indoors, too.

• When: Officially, the sidewalk sale takes place from sunup to sundown. Zogry said that generally speaking, participating stores are open by 6 a.m., but that some will open as early as 5 a.m.

• Parking: Parking is available in the three city parking garages located at Ninth and New Hampshire streets, the 700 block of Vermont Street, and the Riverfront Plaza at Sixth and New Hampshire streets. The garages include free spaces and 10-hour spaces for $1. There is also 2-hour free parking in the surface lots on Vermont and New Hampshire streets and metered parking throughout downtown.

• Cooling stations: Stations provide air-conditioned locations where shoppers can drink free water, rest and use the bathroom. The three stations are located at Watkins Community Museum at 1047 Massachusetts St., Pickleman’s Gourmet Café at 818 Massachusetts St. and the Eldridge Hotel at 701 Massachusetts St.

• Portable toilets: Portable toilets will be located in the 700 block of Massachusetts St., the breezeway in the 800 block of Massachusetts St. and at the intersection of 10th and Massachusetts streets.

• Other entertainment: Zogry said three local radio stations will be set up on Massachusetts Street, as well as food vendors and informational tables from local nonprofits. Street musicians and buskers will perform throughout downtown and a band will perform at noon in front of the US Bank building at Ninth and Massachusetts streets.

• Smartphone app: A new Downtown Lawrence Inc. mobile app launches Wednesday. The app will feature sidewalk sale specials from participating retailers and flash deals. Beginning Wednesday, users of both Apple and Android phones can text “DLI” to 74574 to download and start using the app.

• Weather: Thursday's forecast calls for a high of 99 degrees.

