Surviving driver of Sunday’s fatal motorcycle wreck is a Lawrence police officer

The second man involved in a fatal motorcycle wreck that occurred early Sunday morning just east of Lawrence was an off-duty Lawrence police officer, officials confirmed Tuesday.

The officer, Robert Heafey, is currently on regularly scheduled days off but will likely take additional time off to recover from his injuries, Lawrence police Sgt. Amy Rhoads said Tuesday, responding to a Journal-World inquiry via email. Heafey has been released from the hospital, she said.

Heafey has been with the department for 11 years, since July 2006, city spokesman Porter Arneill said, via email.

The wreck, which involved two motorcycles and reportedly a deer, happened shortly after midnight Sunday in the 1600 block of North 1550 Road, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Heafey, 51, of Lawrence was driving the first motorcycle when he swerved to miss a deer, and his motorcycle ended up on its side, said Sgt. Kristen Channel of the sheriff’s office. She said the driver of the second motorcycle, Jesse Martin del Campo Jr., 56, of Lawrence, was unable to avoid the first wrecked motorcycle and struck it, also wrecking.

Neither man was wearing a helmet, Channel said.

Heafey received nonlife-threatening injuries, Channel said. He was taken by ground ambulance to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.

Del Campo was flown to the University of Kansas hospital after the wreck and died of his injuries later on Sunday.

Channel declined to release additional details about Sunday's wreck, pending completion of the accident investigation report.

Del Campo, along with his mother, owns the North Lawrence biker bar and grill, Slow Ride Roadhouse.

