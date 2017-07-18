Judge grants probation for man convicted in connection with shooting outside Playerz bar

The man accused of shooting another man outside Lawrence’s Playerz Sports Bar received a year of probation on Tuesday.

Geoffrey E. Morrison, 30, was initially charged in Douglas County District Court with one count of aggravated battery in connection with the crime.

Following a plea agreement in May, he was convicted of lesser charges: one count each of battery, possession of a firearm while under the influence and criminal discharge of a firearm, all misdemeanors.

On Tuesday, Judge James McCabria sentenced Morrision to a year in the county jail, but suspended imposition of the sentence and placed Morrison on probation for one year.

While on probation, Morrison won’t be allowed to possess any guns, will be subject to random drug and alcohol testing and won’t be allowed to patronize any bar or club where the majority of sales are alcohol, McCabria said. The judge said Morrison could, however, keep his job at a Lawrence bar and grill where he’s currently employed as a cook.

The judge also ordered Morrison to pay $14,625 in restitution to the Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board, which previously paid that amount toward the victim’s ambulance and medical bills.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Jan. 17, 2016, at Playerz, 1910 Haskell Ave. Lee Simmons Jr., 32 at the time, was shot in the leg while trying to break up a fight outside the bar, according to early reports from Lawrence police.

Defense attorney Cooper Overstreet said that he and prosecutors negotiated the plea agreement at length, and that Morrison intends to seek help overcoming an alcohol dependency that has led to him making bad decisions.

“He is well aware of the fact that while on probation, he can’t slip up at all,” Overstreet said.

Morrison told the judge that he was now wearing a device that requires him to blow into it every three hours to ensure he stays sober, he’s gotten a steady job and he recently signed a lease on an apartment.

“I don’t want to mess any of that up,” he said.

McCabria told Morrison that if he failed to comply with his probation he would send him to jail, but that he hoped he did not have to do that.

“I’m going to give you the chance to show that you can get a handle on things,” the judge said.

Morrison’s attorney and prosecutor C.J. Rieg said they agreed on the main points of Morrison’s sentence during plea negotiations. However, they debated the amount of restitution he should be required to pay.

Overstreet had argued that the amount was “unworkable under any plan” for Morrison, who also must pay rent and child support on his cook’s pay. Overstreet also argued that the victim didn’t deserve the help from the Crime Victims Compensation Board because he didn’t fully cooperate with court proceedings.

Rieg, however, said the two hearings Simmons missed were due to medical reasons, including being heavily medicated in one case and undergoing a procedure for a colostomy bag in the other.

“He caused the damage,” Rieg said. “The restitution is very, very reasonable for the amount of time that Mr. Simmons spent incapacitated by the defendant’s actions.”

