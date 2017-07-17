Two-motorcycle collision kills man in Jefferson County

A man died this weekend in a collision between two motorcycles in Jefferson County.

The accident happened about 12:30 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 24 near Phillips Road, according to a preliminary crash report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Two Harley Davidson motorcycles were westbound on U.S. 24 when they collided, for unknown reasons, according to the report. The motorcycles crashed into the ditch and both drivers, who weren’t wearing helmets, were thrown from their bikes, according to the report.

Lance D. Elliott, 49, of Carbondale, died at the scene, according to the Highway Patrol’s report. The other driver, a 56-year-old Oskaloosa woman, was not injured, according to the report.

