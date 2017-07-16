Lawrence man dies following motorcycle crash early Sunday

A Lawrence man involved in a motorcycle accident early Sunday morning has died.

Two men were riding just east of Lawrence when they crashed their motorcycles. A 56-year-old Lawrence man with critical injuries was taken by air ambulance to University of Kansas Hospital, where he died Sunday morning, according to Sgt. Kristen Channel of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Channel said the accident occurred after the first man swerved to avoid a deer, and his motorcycle ended up on its side. She said the 56-year-old man was unable to avoid the first wrecked motorcycle and struck it.

The crash was reported shortly after 12:10 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of North 1550 Road. The man who died was thrown from his motorcycle, according to Journal-World reporting partner Operation 100 News.

Channel said the other man, 51, of Lawrence, sustained what were believed to be nonlife-threatening injuries. He was taken by ground ambulance to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.

Channel said the names of the men will not be released until the sheriff’s office is sure family have been notified.

