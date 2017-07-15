Roadwork: Repairs ongoing on Fourth Street after water main break

Lawrence:

• A water main break on Wednesday caused Fourth Street to close between Florida Street and McDonald Drive. The street reopened for the weekend, but will close again Monday for further repairs and resurfacing of the street.

• The intersection of Naismith Drive and 19th Street is closed to all traffic as part of a reconstruction project. The intersection is expected to reopen in late August.

• The northern westbound lane of 23rd Street between Ousdahl Road and Alabama Street is closed as a new water line is being installed. The project is expected to last through October.

• The intersection of Naismith and Crescent is closed for storm and sanitary sewer improvements, as is the intersection of Spencer Drive and Crescent Avenue. Access to residential driveways will be maintained and temporary traffic restrictions will be enforced at various locations throughout the project. The anticipated completion date is August 4.

• Tenth Street between Arkansas and Missouri streets is closed to through traffic for a water line replacement. Detour signs are in place for local traffic. Additionally, Fambrough Drive will be closed from Alabama Street to Missouri Street through Aug. 1. The waterline replacement is expected to be completed by October.

• Due to work being done on water storage tanks and a booster pump station in the area, parking is prohibited along Oread Avenue between 12th and 13th streets. The sidewalk on the east side of Oread Avenue will also be closed. Sidewalks and stairs from Louisiana Street to the site of the water storage tanks will also be closed. Sporadic traffic control will be required through late September along Louisiana Street between 12th and 13th streets.

• A water line replacement is affecting traffic periodically on Countryside Lane. No-parking zones have been established at the work sites, and there may be temporary street closings at intersections. The project is expected to be finished by Sept. 5.

• A water line replacement is affecting traffic periodically at Gower Place. Temporary no-parking zones are being enforced, and additional parking restrictions may be implemented on an as-needed basis. Local traffic access will be maintained at all times. Temporary street closings may occur at intersections. The project is expected to be completed by July 28.

