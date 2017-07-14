Kansas City Kansas Community College leader placed on leave

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The president of Kansas City Kansas Community College has been placed on administrative leave.

The Kansas City Star reports that the college provided no information about what led to the action being taken against Doris Givens in a closed executive board meeting Friday. The board of trustees named the dean of Math, Sciences and Computer Technology as the acting president.

Givens didn't attend the meeting, and the campus was informed of the action via email. Givens, the first woman and first African-American president of the college, was hired in 2011. She had been vice chancellor for educational services for the Kern Community College District in Bakersfield, Calif.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.